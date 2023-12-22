There was a touching reminder of the extraordinary work done by the volunteers and community around the club, as Roy Hodgson and Bill Nighy joined in a special presentation to volunteer Hazel for her 50th year working at the party.

“People like Malcolm Allison would come to the party,” she remembers of her Christmas celebration.

“I started supporting Palace in 1969 – I came to the match when they played Manchester United to see George Best, so it’s all his fault!

“Then I started watching Palace and have been coming ever since. I was one of the Dolly Girls for a year! We used to go to a hospital in the mornings of the matches to take programmes around to people that were Palace supporters, and then come here to go out on the pitch.

“To see so many happy, smiling faces, kids just having a great time… we get so much back just from seeing the kids enjoying themselves. It’s lovely.”

Check out the festivities in the video!