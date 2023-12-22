At Selhurst Park, the Crystal Palace Supporters’ Children’s Charity hosted their annual Christmas party, where the kids not only got into the festive spirit but also met a few of their heroes.
As well as meeting Santa – the biggest Christmas celebrity – the children shook hands and took photos with manager Roy Hodgson and a collection of first-team players, including Jefferson Lerma, Remi Matthews, David Ozoh and Malcolm Ebiowei.
Plus, there was a visit from legendary actor and Palace fan Bill Nighy – an icon of the season for his role in Love Actually – to give out gifts to the guests.