In recent years, there's been an uptick in Palace stars donning red and blue as well as their country’s colours, but back in the early 2000s it was a rare occasion for our Eagles to represent their nations – let alone for multiple to face each other.

One such occasion some 23 years ago in October saw none other than Palace legend Dougie Freedman come up against his fellow teammates Aleksandrs Kolinko and Andrejs Rubins as Scotland faced Latvia at Hampden Park.

Rubins, who spent three years in SE25 and scored an iconic goal against Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final, opened the scoring with a well-taken finish on a cut back 20 minutes in for Latvia in this crucial World Cup qualifier.

Remarkably, Freedman headed in on the stroke of half-time, past ‘keeper Kolinko, to level for Scotland before they eventually emerged 2-1 winners. As rare as it is to have two or more Palace representatives on both sides, to have both of them score is even more of a spectacle.