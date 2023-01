Without a first-team match in almost a month, Saturday's game is the first opportunity to do so, and the club wish to join the rest of the country in honouring the late monarch.

Her Majesty the Queen will be remembered with a commemorative programme cover, and the national anthem will play after a minute's silence pre-match.

We ask all supporters to join players and staff in paying their respects, and ensure you are in your seat by 14:54, when the teams come onto the field.