The U15 Floodlit Shield is part of the Premier League’s Youth Development Phase and is designed to provide more competitive matches than the regular U15 league, while also giving players the opportunity to compete for silverware.

Evening matches under floodlights and in varying weather conditions prepare the players for similar challenges as they progress to U18s, U21s, and senior football.

Unlike the U15 Floodlit Cup, which Palace have won multiple times – including in 2023 with familiar faces Charlie Walker-Smith, Jasper Judd, and Benji Casey in the squad – the Shield represents a fresh chance to win a trophy and gain valuable competitive experience.

This season, Palace faced a challenging Floodlit Cup group with Chelsea, Fulham, and Brentford. The young Eagles finished third, securing two wins – including a thrilling 4–2 comeback against Chelsea – and a draw.

They ended just a point shy of second-place Fulham, narrowly missing out on progression due to goal difference.

While this meant they did not progress into the Floodlit Cup knockout stages, it allowed them to enter the Floodlit Shield, where they have impressed in successive rounds.

Josh Bednash’s side advanced to the final with victories over Bournemouth in the round of 16, Leicester in the quarter-finals, and West Ham in a tightly contested last-four clash.

Palace took the lead inside 15 minutes when Henry Armstrong delivered a free-kick from just inside West Ham’s half to the far post, with Frank Oduro timing his header perfectly to guide the ball past the diving ‘keeper.

West Ham pressed for an equaliser but were repeatedly denied by ‘keeper Fletcher Jerden’s heroics, an Under-14 stepping up to the U15s.

On 30 minutes, Armstrong recovered a cleared ball and picked out Oduro, who bundled it into the path of Fortune Edokpaye, who calmly stroked home from close range to double the lead.

Jerden continued to shine with crucial saves, keeping Palace ahead. The second half was evenly matched, and although West Ham scored in added time, Palace held on to secure a hard-fought 2–1 victory.

The young Eagles will now face Manchester United in the Floodlit Shield Final, a familiar opponent they will also meet at U18 level in the FA Youth Cup and Premier League Cup this month.

Full details of the final will be shared on the Academy section and official X account in due course.