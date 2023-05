Palace faced Watford at Wembley as firm underdogs on Saturday, 27th May 2013 for a place in the Premier League, just three years after being on the brink of extinction altogether.

Tune in to a special live blog to see how Zaha, Jedinak, Speroni and co. fared in one of the most consequential games in the club's history.

The event will kick-off at 15:00 BST, exactly 10 years since the Play-Off Final kicked off under the famous Wembley arch.

COME ON, PALACE!