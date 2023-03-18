Debut: v Halifax Town (Saturday, 13th January, 1962)

Age: 18 years, 164 days-old

Another young ‘keeper who took his opportunity when it arose, Nottingham-born ‘stopper Bill Glazier joined Palace on trial in October 1961 by virtue of his family’s bread delivery man being a personal friend of Palace captain Johnny McNichol.

Having signed for the club after an impressive appearance against Dover, a reportedly poor performance from Vic Rouse – who had been Palace’s first-choice ‘stopper for more than four seasons – in a 4-3 loss to Aston Villa the previous week opened the door for Glazier’s competitive debut, a home win by the same scoreline over Halifax Town.

Glazier went on to start 12 of his team’s remaining 19 league matches and established himself as first-choice. He was an ever-present during Palace’s 1963/64 season, in which they finished runners-up to secure promotion to the Second Division, and made 113 appearances for the club in total before departing for Coventry City for a world-record fee for a keeper - £35,000 – with a young John Jackson ready for his opportunity at Palace.

3. David Fry

Debut: v Aston Villa (Saturday, 29th April, 1978)

Age: 18 years, 115 days-old

An appearance on the final day of the 1977/78 season – with Palace already assured of a mid-table Second Division finish under Terry Venables – for hot prospect David Fry was perhaps a surprise to all, given there was no mention of the young shot-stopper in the game’s match programme beforehand.

It would prove, however, a fitting reward for Fry’s prowess in the club’s consecutive FA Youth Cup victories of 1977 and 1978: a 5-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Selhurst Park, in which fellow Academy product Dave Swindlehurst scored a hat-trick.

Initially understudy to John ‘Budgie’ Burridge and subsequently Paul Barron, Fry only enjoye fleeting appearances in the first-team until taking on the regular No.1 mantle in the second-half of the 1982/83 season. He transferred to Gillingham the following summer with 45 appearances for Palace in all competitions under his belt.

2. Ray Potter