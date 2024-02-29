The Crystal Palace fan realised a boyhood dream last year – and at Brighton & Hove Albion, no less – when he became the club's youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper.

Making the first senior appearance of his career last March, at the age of 19 years and 15 days-old, Whitworth impressed in defeat at the Amex Stadium, making particularly fine saves from Pervis Estupiñán and Alexis Mac Allister in particular.

The then-teenager’s tender years saw him go down in the record books as Palace’s fifth-youngest 'keeper of all-time.

A second appearance a few days later against Arsenal might have ended in defeat, but marked him out as the first Palace goalkeeper to play their first two games in front of 30,000- and 60,000-strong crowds.

Here, with thanks to club historian Ian King, we delve into the record books to explore the story of Palace’s five youngest-ever goalkeepers…

5. Joe Whitworth