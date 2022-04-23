Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which time many Muslims will abstain from eating or drinking between dawn and sunset.

This has an obvious impact on elite level footballers, who have to manage their fast with training and playing schedules.

Iqbal, who has been Palace's Head of Sports Medicine since 2015, says many players feel advantaged during Ramadan, but that there are hurdles to overcome regardless.

"If you speak to athletes across sports, there appears a consistent message that fasting helps them mentally and spiritually which helps them overcome any negative effects they feel from fasting and not having food and drink," he told PA news agency.

"For footballers who are fasting while training and playing games, the main issues are hydration, replacing glycogen, replacing protein for muscle regeneration and healing, sleep and recovery.

"As a result there has to be a good understanding between the medical, sports science and coaching staff to help support the player and not have the player hiding the fact they are fasting, which would make it more difficult for the player."

This understanding has developed significantly in recent years, with Iqbal involved in what is reported to be the first pause in a Premier League game for a player to open their fast.

It happened at Leicester away in April 2021, with Cheikhou Kouyaté and Wesley Fofana having Iftar, their evening meal, at the side of the pitch.

“It’s been excellent to see that managers, coaches and staff are more understanding of others’ beliefs and are accommodating. It can only lead to better understanding, appreciation and harmony within a team.

“It was nice [at Leicester]. Before the game myself and the Leicester doctor, Dr Bryan English, were discussing emergency routines and discussed that we had players fasting.

“We wondered if it would be sensible to ask the referee, Graham Scott, if at an opportune time at sunset we could have a break to allow those fasting to have a drink and some food to open their fast.

“Graham was fine with it, as were the managers [Brendan Rodgers and Roy Hodgson]... We kept it low-key so that people wouldn’t realise it happened and so we couldn’t be accused of disrupting the flow of the game. After the game Wesley tweeted about it and it went global on social media.

“Now the PGMOL and Premier League have allowed a break if requested to quickly open fast in any evening game where the fast needs to be opened.”