Two

Major trophies, the first in our history: the 2025 FA Cup, and 2025 FA Community Shield, both sealed at Wembley.

55

competitive matches played this calendar year: 25 in the latter half of 2024/25, and 30 so far this season.

27

Wins for the Eagles inside 90 minutes – make it 29, if you include penalties! Without, it's a win percentage of...

49%

In essence, Palace have won just under every other game this year – impressive.

Sixth

Palace's Premier League form in 2025 (59 points) would place them sixth in the calendar league table, behind only Manchester City (80 points), Arsenal (80), Aston Villa (76), Liverpool (71) and Chelsea (63).

Second

Our Away Premier League form has been truly exceptional: only Arsenal (37) have accrued more points on the road than us (34) in 2025.