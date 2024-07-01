After beginning his career at Sagan Tosu, who sport a bird on their badge (although not an Eagle), Kamada headed to Europe to join Eintracht Frankfurt and his love affair with the Eagles began.

Frankfurt’s own crest hails from the coat of arms of the city itself, which is a reference to the old Imperial Eagle of the middle ages.

Like Palace, they sported a real life eagle at games and golden eagle Attila has attended more than 200 games at Deutsche Bank Park.

Kamada’s European career was kick-started by a loan to the Belgian Pro League, where he joined Sint-Truidense from the city of Sint-Truiden in the Flemish region.

While their nickname is ‘The Canaries’, thanks to their bright yellow home kit, their crest proudly sports an Eagle, inspiring Kamada to score 16 goals in a prolific campaign.