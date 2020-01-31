Daly, 20, joined Palace in May 2014 at Under-14 level and has progressed through the Academy ranks all the way up to making the first-team matchday squad on several occasions. He was named Scholar of the Year in 2018 at the end of a season in which he won Professional Development League titles with both the Under-18s and Under-23s. In that campaign, Daly featured 18 times for the U18s and 13 for the U23s, netting 14 goals across the two levels.
Commenting on Daly’s departure, Chairman Steve Parish said: “James has been a fantastic part of the club and our Academy for more than five and a half years. His attitude has been exemplary throughout that time and this move offers him a development opportunity he richly deserves. Everyone here at Crystal Palace wishes James the very best of luck for his career in the years to come.”
Crystal Palace Development forward James Daly has joined Bristol Rovers in a permanent move.
