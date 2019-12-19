"It's got to be [named] 'The Bolasie Flick'," the man himself told Palace TV. And so the name stuck.

Facing Tottenham in a game Palace dominated but ultimately could only draw 0-0, Bolasie established himself as a top flight trickster as he battled to pass Christian Eriksen.

The resulting piece of showboating is not an easy one to put into words, but you can watch Bolasie's efforts below.

It was of the most memorable individual moments in the club's history, but is the Bolasie Flick the greatest moment the club has enjoyed over the last decade? Or does something else edge it out? Vote below!