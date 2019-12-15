Facing-off at the Amex Stadium after a 0-0 draw in the 2013 play-off’s first semi final, both Palace and Brighton knew victory was imperative to keep alive any hope of promotion.

On the night, despite finishing the Championship fifth to Brighton’s fourth, Palace were the team who turned up - led by a talismanic Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha struck an iconic brace against the Seagulls and, celebrating wildly, secured Palace’s ticket to the national stadium where the rest, as they say, is history.

Both the Ivorian’s goals came from being on the end of Yannick Bolasie passes, with the pair cementing a fond place in Palace lore with their display against Gus Poyet’s defeated Brighton.