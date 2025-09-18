For the first time ever in this corner of South London, triangular corner flags were used.

The shape of corner flags may not seem that important on the surface, but it actually signified a historic moment.

Traditionally, only teams that have won the FA Cup use triangle flags. Of course, after the events of Saturday, 17th May 2025, that now includes the Eagles.

Is it strictly a rule?

In truth, this is one of football's unwritten laws. The lawmakers of the game, IFAB, do not regulate the shape of the corner flag.

In England specifically, there is no mention of the shape of the flag in the FA's regulations and, at least officially, clubs are free to decide what shape of flags they use.

Yet like many traditions in football, is it still widely respected. Old habits die hard, and all that.

Where does this tradition come from?

It is unknown exactly where the tradition around triangular corner flags came from.

One possible explanation is that Cardiff City changed to triangle flags in 1927, the same year they lifted the FA Cup – so far the only time the Bluebirds have done so in their history – and the rest of the country simply followed suit.

Regardless, it would seem remiss to turn down another opportunity to celebrate that monumental day in our history at Wembley, four months ago!