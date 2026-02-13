Watch LIVE on Palace TV+

Two Academy matches will be streamed live on Palace TV+ this weekend, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off:

U21s v Fulham – coverage from 18:45 on Friday, 13th February

– coverage from 18:45 on Friday, 13th February U18s v Tottenham – coverage from 10:45 on Saturday, 14th February

Supporters will receive notifications when each stream goes live via the official Crystal Palace App.

Highlights and reaction from both fixtures will be available on Palace TV+ shortly after full-time.