It’s another action-packed weekend for the Crystal Palace Academy, with both the Under-21s and Under-18s in action TONIGHT (Friday, 13th February, 19:00 GMT) and tomorrow (Saturday, 14th February, 11:00 GMT). All matches can be watched live on Palace TV+!
Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.
Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Two Academy matches will be streamed live on Palace TV+ this weekend, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off:
- U21s v Fulham – coverage from 18:45 on Friday, 13th February
- U18s v Tottenham – coverage from 10:45 on Saturday, 14th February
Supporters will receive notifications when each stream goes live via the official Crystal Palace App.
Highlights and reaction from both fixtures will be available on Palace TV+ shortly after full-time.
Be There in Person
Support the next generation under the lights in the London Derby against Fulham on Friday at VBS Community Stadium:
- Adults: £5
- Seniors (Over 65s): £1
- Juniors (Under 18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.
Can’t Watch Live?
If you can’t watch live, follow both matches via:
· Academy X (Twitter) for live updates and behind-the-scenes content
· Crystal Palace App for goal alerts, key incidents, and live Opta stats
· cpfc.co.uk for full match reports and reaction shortly after full-time
Under-21s: Palace v Fulham
Fulham arrive in blistering form, fresh from a 5-0 demolition of West Ham, extending their unbeaten streak to 13 matches and leaving them third in the table on 29 points, just one behind leaders Chelsea.
The young Cottagers remain the only unbeaten side in Premier League 2 this season, carrying forward the momentum from a strong 2024/25 campaign, where they finished runners-up to Manchester City.
Match Details:
- Crystal Palace U21s vs Fulham U21s
- Friday, 13th February | 19:00 GMT
- Premier League 2
- VBS Community Stadium
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Under-18s: Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham arrive in South London in strong form, with three consecutive wins pushing them into third place, level on points with Palace.
After an inconsistent start, including a 2-2 opening-day draw with West Brom and defeats to Palace (3-2) and Southampton (4-2), Spurs have found their rhythm. Their recent run has been particularly impressive defensively, securing four straight wins and clean sheets across league and cup fixtures, beating Fulham (5-0), Aston Villa (1-0), Norwich (3-0), and Bristol City (3-0) — 12-0 on aggregate.
Match Details:
- Saturday, 14th February | 11:00 GMT
- U18s Premier League South
- VBS Community Stadium
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+