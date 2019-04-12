This week's episode is yet another packed edition and starts off with none other than Wilfried Zaha... The Palace winger discusses his own personal aspirations, his captain Luka Milivojevic, Raheem Sterling and, of course, the Eagles' chances against Manchester City this Sunday.

Up next is a chat with Martin Kelly that focusses in depth on the clash with the Citizens, as the defender previews the match and provides his opinion on how the south Londoners will fare.

And then it's time for everyone's favourite Statman, who this week speaks from Roy Hodgson's press conference desk in Selhurst Park's media centre. He brings you up to speed on all the stats you need while mixing in his usual dose of chit chat for good measure.

Then rounding things up is Hodgson himself, as he delivers his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with the league champions.

To listen to the pod, simply search 'official Palace pod' in your chosen podcast provider or click right here.

