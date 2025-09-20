For the Eagles were also being cheered on from the other side of the Atlantic as part of Premier League Mornings Live – the latest iteration of the popular Stateside event, this time taking place at the Kansas City Power & Light District

A huge number of committed Palace fans proved early risers to take in Palace's 2-1 win over West Ham at London Stadium which – whilst kicking off at a palatable time of 15:00 BST over in the UK – began at 09:00 CT local time in Kansas!

Indeed, Palace once again enjoyed a fantastic presence at the event, with red and blue-clad supporters enjoying the chance to watch Oliver Glasner's team extend their fantastic start to the 2025/26 season alongside fellow Stateside supporters of the Premier League.

Check out just a handful of the best shots below!