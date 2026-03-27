Now into its eighth season, the popular gaming competition gives fans a shot at glory on the virtual pitch, by mixing it with the best from other top-tier sides and winning silverware for their favourite club – as well as a share of a £100,000 prize pool.

The duo of Ethan 'EthxnH' Higgins, a former England international, and Ben 'BrigArmy17' Brigadle, a previous quarter-finalist with West Ham United, will be representing Palace and looking to secure the silverware. Ethan has twice previously reached the semi-finals with the Eagles.

Finals weekend, which comprises a series of knockout rounds, takes place on Dock10 in Salford across both Saturday, 28th March and Sunday, 29th March.

What's happened so far this season?

Having come through in a fiercely competitive ePremier League qualification process to win the right to represent Palace, EthxnH and BrigArmy17 excelled in the group stages of the competition earlier this month.

The duo won six of their eight matches in Group A, finishing ahead of Chelsea, West Ham and Fulham – and behind only Manchester City.

Results comprised two thrashings of Fulham (3-0 and 9-2); one win apiece against Chelsea (a 2-4 loss for BrigArmy17, but a 5-4 win for EthxnH); a double over West Ham (6-2 and 2-1 respectively); and one win apiece against reigning champions Manchester City (4-2 win for BrigArmy17, but a 2-3 loss for EthxnH).

Unlike previous years, no clubs have been eliminated from the Group Stage. Instead, their results have decided where they will enter the Knockouts and who they will face first.

As a result of finishing second in Group A, Palace enter Saturday's knockout rounds in the third Knockout Round.

The Eagles will start Finals weekend already in the last eight of the competition, needing to overcome the winners of Brentford, AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa to reach the last four, where they would face Tottenham Hotspur.