Stoke City – Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Rak-Sakyi was one of the standout Palace loanees of the weekend, scoring in Stoke City’s 2-0 Good Friday victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Restored to the starting XI, the 23-year-old made an immediate impact, going close inside 20 minutes when Lamine Cisse’s cutback was scrambled clear just before it could reach him.

The winger opened the scoring on 30 minutes, arriving at the back post to convert Sorba Thomas’ curling cross and finish a swift counter-attack. Rak-Sakyi nearly doubled his tally soon after, weaving through the area before forcing a save that tipped his effort onto the post. He was withdrawn on 57 minutes.

That display earned him another start on Monday against Derby County. Despite a 2-0 defeat, Rak-Sakyi remained heavily involved in Stoke’s attacking play – creating an early opening for Thomas and twice setting up Million Manhoef with chances from inside the box.

Overall, Rak-Sakyi’s efforts over the Easter weekend leave Stoke three points outside the Championship top ten on 54 points.