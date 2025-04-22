Starting between the sticks, both Owen Goodman and Joe Whitworth are once again taking the limelight as they added to their remarkable clean sheet tallies over the Easter action.

Goodman didn’t have a save to make for AFC Wimbledon on Friday, as he saw his side play out a 0-0 draw against play-off chasing Chesterfield at Plough Lane. He almost followed this up with another clean sheet on Monday away at Gillingham, but the Dons were narrowly edged out by a single goal.

Despite Goodman recording a 21st clean sheet of the season, Wimbledon’s recent results have seen them slip out of the automatic promotion spots in League Two. With two games remaining of the regular campaign, they’re currently in fifth place - five points off the automatic promotion spots and four clear of those chasing the play-offs.

It was a similar story for Whitworth, as he also kept a clean sheet for Exeter City in a 0-0 draw on Friday against Burton Albion and then fell to a defeat on Monday against Crawley Town.

A 16th clean sheet of the campaign for Whitworth means he is only second to Ryan Allsop in League One - goalkeeper for the league winners Birmingham City.