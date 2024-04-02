The 20-year-old goalkeeper made his 37th and 38th League Two appearances of the season for Colchester in a 2-1 win over Newport County on Good Friday and a 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers on Easter Monday.

Whilst he had little to do in the former game at the Colchester Community Stadium, Goodman was kept busy at Prenton Park, producing five impressive saves to earn his team a valuable point against fellow strugglers Tranmere.

Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins later told the club’s YouTube channel: "Their goalkeeper was exceptional for them. It was an outstanding goalkeeping performance by the opposition goalkeeper that's kept them in the game.”