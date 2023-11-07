The Eagles had gone into the game off the back of a middling start to their 2020/21 Premier League campaign, winning three and losing three of their opening seven matches.

A slow start had cost Palace at Wolverhampton Wanderers the week prior, but there were no such concerns early in SE25 on this occasion – the match being played behind-closed-doors due to the global pandemic.

It was Scott Dann who first found the back of the Leeds net after 12 minutes, with a ridiculously impressive header from an Eze corner – a first assist in red and blue for the attacker.

And it was to be an afternoon of firsts for Eze, as 10 minutes later his Palace goal account registered its first strike: an inch-perfect free-kick off the crossbar, having won the set-piece himself by drawing a foul from Robin Koch.