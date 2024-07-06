Jude Bellingham’s 95th minute overhead kick – assisted by Marc Guéhi – salvaged England’s hopes of silverware last time out, before Eze was heavily involved in setting up Harry Kane for the extra time winner.

“After winning the other day, that was huge lift for everyone,” Eze said. “But know we want to win it.

The mentality is to keep going, to keep pushing. We’re doing what we need to do now.

“Naturally, when you’re with a group so long you tend to grow closer, to understand each other a bit better. You get to gel, get to know each other on deeper level and think it translates on the pitch as well.”