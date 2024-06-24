Eze came on as a second-half substitute against Denmark as England remained top of the group heading into the final set of fixtures, meaning a positive result against Slovenia will see them top the group and reach the knockout stage.

“It was definitely like a proud moment for me and my family,” Eze said. “It’s something that you've been dreaming of as a young boy, so for it to happen…

“Of course, we didn't win, which would have made it even more incredible. But to be in that position and to get the opportunity… hugely blessed, man.”