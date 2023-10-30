From the minute he arrived at Palace, Eze was aware of Wright and Bright’s impact on the club – although his memories of the two go back further still.

“I knew it as soon as I got to the stadium,” he said. “I saw them all over the place, all over the walls.

“You can see that these guys are heavily celebrated here, so to be following in their footsteps and knowing that they've paved the way for us and people like me to come and express myself, it's a huge respect to them.

“What spun me is I didn't know [Wright] was wearing number 10, so that's my guy, man. I first knew about him when I was playing Top Trumps and when you had Arsenal cards, he was the top goal scorer. That's what it was. I remember that was the card to always go for!

“Of course, as you grow up, you start to learn more about players and you start to really appreciate what they achieved. Honestly, nothing but respect for him and his journey and all that he's been through because I know it wasn't easy, he wasn't given anything. Something to be proud of, for sure.”

With Bright a key figure at the club’s Academy and a regular on matchdays, Eze is in constant contact with a player he still looks up to.

“Even just when you walk around and you hear [Brighty] speak, you get a sense of his personality, you can see what type of guy he is,” he explained. “The mental strength, the resilience, the courage.

“I hope they do realize how powerful what they've done [is] and even still do. I'm grateful that I even get to speak to guys like Brighty.”