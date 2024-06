Artist ‘Mr Meana’ has painted the mural of Eze, in an England kit with a St George’s cross, in the Kirby estate in South London

Eze grew up in nearby Greenwich, and struggled to comprehend seeing the mural going up over the last week.

“This is deep, man – in the ends as well!” Eze said, watching the video while on England duty. “Oi this is insane, man. This is insane.

“Your picture is on the wall somewhere, someone is painting you. And it is in the ends as well, so that’s huge.