Picked out by Michael Olise on the edge of the penalty area, Eze swept home through a crowd of bodies to double Palace’s advantage against Bournemouth in the final game of 2022.

Eze won a whopping 61.7% of the vote, finishing ahead of Under-18s midfielder Freddie Bell, whose smart turn and finish against Manchester United in the FA Youth Cup secured 18.9%. Kaden Rodney’s long distance screamer against Brighton & Hove Albion came third (10.8%).