Eddie came through the famous West Ham academy along with the likes of World Cup hero Geoff Hurst, and was best man at Hurst’s wedding.

With his opportunities limited at West Ham Presland moved to Crystal Palace in January 1967 and made his debut that month. He soon became a regular at left-back and only missed one game until August 24th, 1968.

That afternoon an infamous away game at Bury led to Eddie’s 65th and final Palace first-team appearance, however he joined Colchester United on loan for five games in October 1969 competed for Palace’s reserves until summer 1970.

After leaving Palace Presland moved into non-league football in both player and manager roles and then became a respected scout in later years with Tottenham Hotspur.

Presland was also that rare breed who played cricket to county level in the summer, when he represented Essex in 54 championship and one-day games between 1964 and 1972.

Everyone at the club’s thoughts are with Eddie’s wife Celia, son Neil and their family and friends at this difficult time.