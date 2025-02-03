A sporting family

Chilwell was born in Milton Keynes in December 1996, three years after his father – a keen Rugby player – had emigrated from New Zealand.

A promising young sportsman in multiple fields, Chilwell’s early pathway mirrored that of his late grandfather, Guy Shuttleworth, who pursued both cricket and football and excelled at both.

Shuttleworth played first-class cricket for Cambridge University from 1946 to 1948 before representing South London football club Corinthian-Casuals, winning an amateur international cap for England.

Chilwell’s story took on a similar form, playing for several local football clubs before joining Rushden & Diamonds’ centre of excellence from around the age of nine.