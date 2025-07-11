Our newest Eagle follows Argentina goalkeeper Walter Benitez through the door as the second Palace recruit of the summer.

Sosa joins from Dutch giants Ajax on a three-year contract, after spending two years with the Amsterdam club, having spent 2024/25 out on-loan with Torino in Italy.

Here is everything you need to know about the new man…

Experience at European level

Sosa first moved to previous club Ajax back in the summer of 2023, after five seasons in the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart.

Although Ajax enjoyed – by their standards – a somewhat difficult domestic campaign in his first season, they did compete in both the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League.