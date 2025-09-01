The 19-year-old defender has joined the Eagles from Toulouse on a four-year deal.

The Frenchman has represented his country at youth level and arrives in South London with a reputation as an outstanding young defender.

Here is everything you need to know about Palace’s latest arrival of the summer transfer window.

Clairefontaine graduate

Born in Argenteuil, a northern suburb of Paris, Canvot’s big footballing break came when he was invited to train in the prestigious Clairefontaine academy as teenager.

The French national training centre has an almost mythical status in the game, having previously nurtured the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka, just to name a few.

During his time at Clairefontaine, Canvot gradually transitioned from an attacking player into a versatile defender, subsequently catching the eye of Toulouse scouts.