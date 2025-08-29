The Spain international has agreed to join the Eagles on a five-year deal from Villareal and arrives in England with a wealth of experience already under his belt.

Here is everything you need to know about Palace’s newest recruit.

Serious European pedigree

Ahead of Palace’s first full-season in Europe, 22-year-old Pino brings to South London an excellent track record in continental competition.

In fact, the very first goal of his professional career was scored in the Europa League. Pino equalising for Villareal in an away tie against Qarabağ FK, with the Spanish side going on to win 3-1.

That season, under the management of Unai Emery, Villarreal would eventually reach the final of the Europa League.

Pino was selected in Emery’s side and made a little bit of history in the process. By doing so, he became the youngest Spanish player to start a major European final, aged 18 years and 218 days.