Johnson becomes the latest addition to Oliver Glasner’s squad and our fifth permanent signing in 2025/26.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wales forward and his journey so far…

It’s a family affair

Johnson was born into a footballing family. His father David Johnson came through the Manchester United academy in the early-1990s and would go on to have a successful career with Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

Born in Jamaica to his English mother, Johnson senior would win four caps on the international stage for the Reggae Boyz.

Brennan’s mother is Welsh, as are his maternal grandparents, which made him eligible to play international football for the Dragons.