McAnuff, who made 83 appearances and scored 14 goals for Palace, played 754 career games for eight different clubs.

The vast majority of these came in the Football League, winning the Championship with Reading in 2011/12 to secure 38 Premier League outings in 2012/13.

With Palace, McAnuff reached the 2005/06 Championship play-offs and swiftly endeared himself among supporters with solid displays across two full seasons. He recently returned to club colours to compete in the Generation Cup tournament.