7th November 2020 – Palace 4-1 Leeds

The first real Ebere Eze virtuoso display in red and blue – the only shame was that there was no crowd there to see it.

Having joined the club over summer, Eze was bedding in to his new surroundings and still searching for his first Premier League goal. Against Leeds the waiting was over, and in some style.

After Scott Dann had given the Eagles the lead – thanks to Eze’s assist – the young midfielder stepped up to smash a free-kick home off the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net, with Ivan Meslier sprawling.

A Man of the Match display and a warning to the rest of the division of the talent Palace had on their hands.