The forward continued his excellent run of a form which has already - over the last month - seen him net his first senior international goal, and both score and assist in the FA Cup quarter-final win at Fulham.

Against Brighton, Eze's intelligent pass allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta to fire the Eagles in front, before he later set up Daniel Muñoz for the second following a mazy run.

After the game the Palace No. 10 expanded on why the two click so well in attack, Mateta's goal marking the 10th time in the Premier League this season that Eze has assisted the French forward.

"JP's a big player for us," said Eze. "Both in scoring goals and affecting games, we need him to do that. I enjoy playing with him, he's a top player and a top guy.

"You know where he's going to be, you know his strength. And we've built a good relationship over a few years now, so it's good to be playing with him."