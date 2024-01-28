Ebere Eze celebrated 100 Premier League appearances with a very special presentation at the Crystal Palace Training Ground this week.
The 25-year-old England international reach a centenary of top-flight appearances in Palace’s recent defeat to Arsenal, becoming the third-youngest Palace player – after Tyrick Mitchell and Wilfried Zaha – to reach that landmark.
The achievement coincided with an invitation from Greenwich-born Eze to youngsters from his former primary school – Fossdene Primary School – to visit the Crystal Palace training ground in Beckenham.
With the crossover in events, Eze was therefore granted the additional honour of receiving his 100 Premier League appearances medal from some very enthusiastic presenters: the south London schoolchildren!
“This has worked out top, hasn’t it!” Eze laughed. “I’m not gonna cry!”
Asked further about the day, Eze told Palace TV: “It’s been top having these guys come down from the primary school that I went to when I was younger.
“As part of my foundation’s work that we’re building now, we’ve gone to the school and done a few raffles and things like that, so these guys have won the opportunity to come down today, which has been top.
“It’s about giving opportunities to younger people, underprivileged people who are [from] similar to where I’ve grown up in south-east London – and beyond, of course – giving them opportunities, whether it is to come to stuff like this, to do internships or go into different types of brands that we woworkrkj with.
“I’m grateful to be in the position I’m in, where I can help to do that, and grateful to my team who are doing an amazing job.”
Asked about the presentation, Eze laughed: “That was top. I didn’t know that was coming today so I’m grateful to God, and grateful to Palace as well for helping me to get there.
“It’s been an amazing day.”