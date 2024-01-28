Asked further about the day, Eze told Palace TV: “It’s been top having these guys come down from the primary school that I went to when I was younger.

“As part of my foundation’s work that we’re building now, we’ve gone to the school and done a few raffles and things like that, so these guys have won the opportunity to come down today, which has been top.

“It’s about giving opportunities to younger people, underprivileged people who are [from] similar to where I’ve grown up in south-east London – and beyond, of course – giving them opportunities, whether it is to come to stuff like this, to do internships or go into different types of brands that we woworkrkj with.

“I’m grateful to be in the position I’m in, where I can help to do that, and grateful to my team who are doing an amazing job.”

Asked about the presentation, Eze laughed: “That was top. I didn’t know that was coming today so I’m grateful to God, and grateful to Palace as well for helping me to get there.

“It’s been an amazing day.”