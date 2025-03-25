The playmaker came off the bench in the second-half to become only the third-ever Crystal Palace player to score for England’s senior team; second in the club’s professional era; and first England goalscorer since Peter Taylor, against Wales, in May 1976.

After coming on in the 61st minute, Eze’s magical moment arrived just 15 minutes later as the Palace forward collected a pass on the left-hand side, twisted inside and powered a lot shot which took a deflection off Antonijs Cernomordijs before hitting the back of the net.

“I always want to impact the game,” Eze smiled, speaking to ITV Sport after the match. “Whenever I play, however long I get.

“Today, it's come off and I'm happy to get a goal as well and contribute.

“I just tried to create space. I tried to destabilise the defender and get my shot off – and it worked today.”