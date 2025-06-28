The birth of the modern shield
The game in its modern format can be traced back to the 1974 fixture. In the preceding years, the shield lacked the prestige it would later attract.
Prior to this edition teams often declined the opportunity to participate. Then FA Secretary Ted Croker decided to ensure the match would require to between the league champions and the FA Cup holders, or the league runners-up if a team won the double – and, crucially, to consistently be held at Wembley Stadium.
One of the most memorable shield games in history followed in the very first edition of the new era.
Palace’s 2025 opponents Liverpool were involved, as reigning FA Cup holders, taking on league title winners Leeds United. 67,000 fans saw the Reds win a dramatic penalty shootout, with the game best remembered for Billy Bremner and Kevin Keegan both being sent off.
The move to Wembley and increased media coverage made the Charity Shield a prestigious fixture in the English football calendar.