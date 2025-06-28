Origins of the Community Shield

Officially the game was first played in 1908, although it was very different from the modern-day meeting that we recognise today.

The official first FA Charity Shield saw the champions of England, Manchester United, who had just won the first of their 20 league titles, face Southern League Champions QPR. United prevailed 4-0 in a replay, although that was the only time in history a replay was used, with the shield ‘shared’ in subsequent years, then later settled via extra-time and penalties if a draw took place.

It was an evolution from the old “Sheriff of London Shield” fixture that was played annually between a leading professional club and a leading amateur club.

During these early years the fixture was regularly held in London, though unlike the FA Cup Final during this era, the game did not take place at the original Crystal Palace stadium.