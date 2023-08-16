Solid defenders

Joachim Andersen made the Gameweek 1 Team of the Week after managing to rack up nine points against the Blades. His clean sheet earned him four points, while a maximum of three bonus points and two for 90 minutes played took him to the total of nine.

He featured alongside the likes of goalscorers Axel Disasi and Raphaël Varane in Team of the Week’s defence. He was also one of the better-value defensive options in the Team of the Week, coming in at just £4.5m.

Left-back Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) also made an impressive start to the FPL season, notching eight points with his clean sheet, two bonus points and two for 90 minutes played.

Dynamic duo

Further forward, Jordan Ayew (£5.5m) and Odsonne Edouard (£5.5m) managed six and seven points apiece. Ayew’s assist saw him earn three points and along with two for minutes played and a single extra point for keeping a clean sheet as an FPL midfielder.

Edouard’s first goal of the season saw him earn four points, while also managing to claim the final bonus point to bring his total to seven.