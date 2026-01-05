Danny Imray continued his fine form for Blackpool, scoring two goals and providing an assist, while Joe Whitworth added to his growing tally of clean sheets for Exeter City.
Here’s the latest update on our young Eagles out on loan…
The festive period is always a busy time in the football calendar, and 2025 was no different for our players out on loan across the country and abroad.
Whitworth enjoyed a strong festive period for Exeter City, recording back-to-back clean sheets and continuing his consistent run of form between the sticks for the Grecians.
The sequence began on Boxing Day away at Cardiff City, where Whitworth was heavily involved from the outset.
The hosts tested him early, but the 21-year-old responded well, making a number of saves as Exeter settled into the contest. On 18 minutes, a defensive error left a Cardiff attacker through on goal, but Whitworth reacted quickly to save with his feet. He was called into action again shortly afterwards, diving to his right to push away a deflected long-range effort.
Exeter followed that with a 1-0 victory away at our South London neighbours AFC Wimbledon, securing their first away win since October. Whitworth kept a clean sheet and produced a notable save in the first half, denying a substitute from the edge of the penalty area.
A second consecutive shutout followed in another 1-0 win, this time against Luton Town. The result marked Whitworth’s eighth clean sheet in League One this season, his 10th in all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign, and his 26th clean sheet across his two loan spells with Exeter City.
The festive schedule concluded with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town, as Exeter extended their unbeaten run to three matches. Whitworth made several interventions, including a sharp save to parry an effort from Marcus Harness away from danger.
Imray enjoyed a productive festive period for Blackpool, contributing two goals and one assist across four appearances as the Seasiders picked up six crucial points in their bid to stay in League One.
The run began on Boxing Day at Bloomfield Road, where Blackpool recorded a 1-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.
Imray provided the decisive assist, racing on to a long pass and squaring for Tom Bloxham to tap home from close range in the 17th minute. The wing-back was a constant outlet down the right and completed the full 90 minutes.
Imray continued his strong form against Rotherham United, scoring for the second time against the Millers this season in a comprehensive 4-0 away win.
After Josh Bowler had opened the scoring, a flowing move saw Imray pick up possession on the right before driving inside and finishing emphatically into the far corner. He later went close to adding an assist, pulling the ball back for Ashley Fletcher, who lifted his effort over the bar. Imray played 65 minutes as Blackpool made it four consecutive league wins.
See Danny Imray's goal against Rotherham United, below!
Despite a heavy 5-1 defeat to Port Vale, Imray again registered an attacking return. He reached the byline midway through the first half and pulled the ball back for Bloxham, whose deflected effort found the net. Imray was withdrawn after 63 minutes…
The festive schedule concluded with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Bradford City, in which Imray completed the full match. He created Blackpool’s best chance of the first half, combining with Bowler before breaking in behind and cutting the ball back for Fletcher, whose effort went over the bar. He also went close himself with a cross-shot that drifted just wide of the far post.
Imray’s return of one goal and two assists in four games helped Blackpool move clear of the relegation zone, with the Seasiders ending the period in 18th place on 29 points.
França completed the 2025 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A season with Vasco da Gama, contributing to a 14th-place league finish and a run to the Copa do Brasil final.
Vasco narrowly missed out on silverware in the Copa do Brasil, suffering a 2–1 aggregate defeat to Corinthians in the final.
Across the campaign, França made 15 league appearances and featured four times in the Copa do Brasil, taking his total to 19 appearances in all competitions.
Rak-Sakyi remains on the winter break with Çaykur Rizespor, with the Turkish Süper Lig paused over the festive period.
The winger’s most recent outing came on Saturday, 20th December, when he played 74 minutes on the right wing in Rizespor’s 1–0 away defeat to Beşiktaş.
Across the campaign to date, Rak-Sakyi has made 13 appearances, recording four goals and one assist. Only Ali Sowe has a higher goal contribution for Rizespor this season.
Rak-Sakyi has featured in every match he has been eligible for, scoring twice against Antalyaspor and adding further goals against Trabzonspor, Samsunspor, along with an assist against Fenerbahçe.
Rizespor currently sit 11th in the Turkish Süper Lig, with 20 points from 17 matches. League fixtures are set to resume on the Friday, 16th January.
See Jeserun Rak-Sakyi in winter training, below!
Goodman remained with Huddersfield Town during the festive period but did not feature in first-team action.
The ‘keeper was an unused substitute in Huddersfield’s League One fixtures against Port Vale on Boxing Day, as well as Northampton Town, Lincoln City and Exeter City.
U21 ‘keeper Marcus Hill joined Raynes Park Vale on loan until the end of the season on Friday, 2nd January.
Vale compete in the Isthmian League South Central Division (Step Four). Hill made an immediate impact, helping the team secure a 3-2 win over Met Police, producing four saves in the final 15 minutes to ensure all three points for the hosts.
Crystal Palace can confirm that Tayo Adaramola has returned to the club from his loan spell at Leyton Orient, pending EFL approval.
Crystal Palace can confirm that Jemiah Umolu has returned to the club from his loan spell at Bromley FC.
Victor Akinwale has also returned to the club from his loan spell with Eastbourne Borough.
Last season, Owen Goodman, Danny Imray, Tayo Adaramola and Joe Whitworth all featured featured in the Palace TV series Loan Life, where our cameras gained an unprecedented insight into their time adapting to new clubs and developing in the Football League.