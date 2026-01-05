Joe Whitworth – Exeter City

Whitworth enjoyed a strong festive period for Exeter City, recording back-to-back clean sheets and continuing his consistent run of form between the sticks for the Grecians.

The sequence began on Boxing Day away at Cardiff City, where Whitworth was heavily involved from the outset.

The hosts tested him early, but the 21-year-old responded well, making a number of saves as Exeter settled into the contest. On 18 minutes, a defensive error left a Cardiff attacker through on goal, but Whitworth reacted quickly to save with his feet. He was called into action again shortly afterwards, diving to his right to push away a deflected long-range effort.

Exeter followed that with a 1-0 victory away at our South London neighbours AFC Wimbledon, securing their first away win since October. Whitworth kept a clean sheet and produced a notable save in the first half, denying a substitute from the edge of the penalty area.

A second consecutive shutout followed in another 1-0 win, this time against Luton Town. The result marked Whitworth’s eighth clean sheet in League One this season, his 10th in all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign, and his 26th clean sheet across his two loan spells with Exeter City.

The festive schedule concluded with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town, as Exeter extended their unbeaten run to three matches. Whitworth made several interventions, including a sharp save to parry an effort from Marcus Harness away from danger.