While most grumble their way through the month with little to look forward to, a number memorable names from Palace history kick-start the year with a birthday.

6th January is a particularly popular date, and one of the most congested days for producing club legends.

Birthdays include the late Terry Venables, who shaped the club in the 1970s and returned in '98; Dave Swindlehurst, one of our all-time top goalscorers; and Attilio Lombardo, widely regarded as one of the most talented players to have worn the Palace crest.

6th January

Terry Venables, 1943

Phil Hoadley, 1952

Dave Swindlehurst, 1956

Dave Madden, 1963

Attilio Lombardo, 1966

Paul McShane, 1986

From those 43 years of former players born on 6th January, there are 472 club appearances, 99 goals and three managerial stints.

But 6th January is not the only day this month on which multiple Palace figures share birthdays, with another five players to celebrate on this particular day, 15th January:

15th January

Marcel Gaillard, 1927

Ronnie Allen, 1929

Gerry Queen, 1945

Jermaine Easter, 1982

John Bostock, 1992

And there are even more coming up later this week...

19th January

Phil Holder, 1952

Steve Staunton, 1969

Simon Osborn, 1972

Danny Granville, 1975

Jimmy Kebe, 1984

Celebrating a January birthday, against the grain? You're in good company.