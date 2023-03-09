With his team trailing Dinamo Zagreb in the Premier League International Cup group-stages, the 19-year-old attacker produced a moment of magic on the stroke of half-time to level at Champion Hill.

Playing a one-two with Jack Wells-Morrison and collecting the return just inside the area, Mooney juggled the ball beyond his marker, before finishing instinctively into the bottom corner – a goal you voted Palace’s best in February.

In a closely-fought race, Mooney’s effort won 31.8% of supporters’ votes – narrowly edging out Jeffrey Schlupp’s goal away at Manchester United, which received 30.7%.

Hollie Olding’s spectacular strike for Palace Women against Sheffield United placed third, with 14.9% of votes.