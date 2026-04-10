Following a fantastic performance in SE25 on Thursday evening, Palace will travel to Italy for the second leg with a 3-0 lead – hoping to secure victory in the tie and, with it, a place in the final four of the competition.

And if you’re not planning to travel to Florence, you can still enjoy the second leg among your fellow Eagles at Selhurst Park – with tickets for the Viewing Party now on sale!

This event is open exclusively to supporters aged 18+ who are either Season Ticket+ Holders or Adult Gold Members.

Tickets will cost £5 each – which includes one food voucher per ticket holder – with doors opening at 18:00 BST on Thursday, 16th April, ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

Supporters are able to book up to four tickets per client reference number. Click here to book now!