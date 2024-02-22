Arriving at Palace with an outstanding track record in the Austrian and German Bundesliga competitions, as well as in Europe – winning the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt – Glasner is looking forward to the challenge of the Premier League.

Describing his footballing principles and philosophy, Glasner explained: “It’s also important for me always to have the same important things: honesty, passion for football, a good spirit in the whole team – not just the players, the staff – and to create a great team spirit.

“Then, I think we can talk about football, the basics are always good characters, good team spirit and a good environment for all of us.

“My philosophy is very easy: it’s scoring goals because that’s why, as I tell the players very often, we all started playing football. Nobody went on the pitch when he was a young kid to defend!

“Everybody wants to have the ball and wants to score a goal and then celebrate together with his friends, so this is why we all started playing football.

“I think we never should forget this because this is what the fans want to see: that we fight together and we play together to score a goal. This is the headline over the football philosophy.

“Then, of course, it’s how we defend: sometimes it’s a high press, sometimes it’s a low block – but [overall] it’s all about how we can score goals.”