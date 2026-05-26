Richards is called-up in the final 26-man squad for co-hosts USA. The centre-back has previously captained his country and has 36 caps to date.

USA face Paraguay, Australia and Turkey in Group D. They kick-off their campaign against Paraguay in the SOFI stadium in LA on Saturday, 13th June (03:00 BST).

On Monday, Yéremy Pino had his place confirmed in Spain's final roster. Pino has 21 caps to date for La Roja and has scored four goals at senior level.

Spain face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H. Their opening game is against Cape Verde in Atlanta on Monday, 15th June (18:00 BST).