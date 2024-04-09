As a special event during the Easter holidays, fans will have the opportunity to watch the first-team squad on Wednesday, 10th April, with entry from 10:00 BST.

So why head down to Selhurst?

A peak behind the scenes

Ever watch Ebere Eze find Jean-Philippe Mateta with seemingly telepathic accuracy, or see Joachim Andersen instinctively know when Michael Olise is about to make a run?

This is where those moves are honed and developed. It’s not telepathy, it’s practise, practise and more practise.

A good example for any budding footballers looking for something to entertain them during the holidays – or any Sunday league stars in need of some inspiration.