The Eagles face our fellow South Londoners in a match that will take place behind closed doors, meaning the only way to catch the action is via our live stream on on Palace TV+.
To keep up with all of our pre-season action, Palace TV+ annual passes are now available, while a special pre-season bundle is also available for £17.99, granting access to all our live broadcasted fixtures – plus on-demand replays – ahead of the new season.
Ahead of the FA Cup holders return, here are five things to watch out for on Saturday.