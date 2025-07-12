Football is back

It may still be a month until the start of the new Premier League season. But after some barren weekends, football is back, with this game kicking-off a busy pre-season programme for Palace.

Whilst no points are up for grabs, there will still be a lot to like about watching an Eagles team cross the white line for the first time since May.

And naturally, there’s always pride at stake when Palace face Millwall!

Substitutes galore

The days of footballers running for three weeks in pre-season without seeing a ball are (mercifully) a thing of the past.

Instead, players don’t have to wait long to get a practice game under their belts nowadays.

With the Palace squad only returning to the training pitches earlier this week, naturally they’ll be some rustiness to shake off.

Throw in the added factor of a hot day in South London, you can expect plenty of substitutions throughout the game.