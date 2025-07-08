Launching today, our 25/26 pre-season bundle – which costs just £17.99 – grants access to all of the matches live and on-demand (the full 90 minutes), wherever you are in the world, until Monday, 4th August 2025.

The pre-season bundle pass is a one-off payment, which does not auto-renew. Please note: this pass only enables access to the live broadcasts and on-demand repeats of the pre-season matches, and not other premium Palace TV content.

Alternatively, our most popular subscription is an Annual Pass for Palace TV+ – giving you advanced access to the best club videos and features, plus access to pre-season matches, select Academy live broadcasts, live audio commentary of Premier League matches, full 90-minute replays of every first-team match, and more for a whole year.

The Palace TV+ Annual Pass is priced £37.99 and will auto-renew unless cancelled.

We recently announced some exciting changes for Palace TV+ in 25/26, which will include giving you early access to the very best Palace TV features throughout the season, and – as well as select Men's pre-season matches – we are planning to show even more live Academy broadcasts.

You can subscribe to Palace TV+ HERE on our website, or directly within the Crystal Palace app (via the Memberships section).