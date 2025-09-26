Palace will face the French side on matchday four of the league phase, on Thursday, 27th November, with the fixture kicking-off at 20:00 GMT / 21:00 local time. We have been allocated 1,500 tickets for the fixture.

To ensure supporters have a convenient way of attending in Strasbourg – travelling to the stadium and back on the day of the game, on a plane full of your fellow Palace fans, without having to spend additional money on accommodation – we are delivering an official supporter travel package, in association with Sportsworld.

This will involve direct travel to the Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, from London Gatwick airport, via a charter plane exclusively reserved for Palace supporters.

Departing from Gatwick at 08:00 GMT, the direct flight will land at Strasbourg Airport at 10:30 local time, before a direct coach transfer to the city centre. This will allow the travelling party to sample the pre-match atmosphere and enjoy the town.

A further local coach transfer will then escort supporters to the Stade de la Meinau that evening, to watch what will be Palace’s third European away fixture of the season.

Following the match, supporters will be transferred back to Strasbourg airport, with the return flight leaving at 23:55 local time, returning back to London for 00:30 GMT.